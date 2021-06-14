Akshay Kumar breaks his silence on reports of slashing fees for Bell Bottom – view post

Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar called out a fake report on him which stated that the actor has slashed his fees by Rs 30 crore for 'Bell Bottom'. Well, according to the reports, the producer asked Akshay to reduce his fees and the actor agreed. Also Read - BL Recommends: Loved Kate Winslet’s Mare of Easttown? You better not miss these too

On Monday, Akshay took to his Twitter page and slammed the news by saying, "What waking up to FAKE Scoops feels like!" Well, Akshay has proved once again that he is the master of giving savage replies.

Take a look at his tweet:

What waking up to FAKE Scoops feels like! ?? https://t.co/jxn1cXT6as — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2021

Producer Vashu Bhagnani also replied to the fake news by commenting, "No Truth to this news at all."

No Truth to this news at all https://t.co/6Bh75GZZFP — Vashu Bhagnani (@vashubhagnani) June 14, 2021

Within no time, Akshay's fans filled his comments section by appreciating him for calling out the fake story. One fan wrote, "Guruji se panga nhi," while the other wrote, "This tweet is like solid flying kick by @akshaykumar on a face of fake scoop, love you sir".

The entertainment portal quoted a source stating, "Bell Bottom was supposed to release in April, however, due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the release has been deferred. The delay was not accounted for and also resulted in a spike in the budget of 'Bell Bottom'. Being primarily a film that caters to the tier one and two cities, Vashu Bhagnani wanted to keep the budget in check and hence, he requested his leading man, Akshay to scale down his acting fees by Rs 30 crores, as the rise in budget aside, there looms a lot of uncertainty on the release too. If theatrical, it's a given that the film wouldn't earn what it would have in a normal scenario."

The source further added, "Akshay knows the on-ground scenario and doesn't want to put a lot of burden on the film. He has graciously agreed on reducing his acting fees by Rs 30 crores. However, the catch here is, if the film earns huge returns, he will be reimbursed for the discount given at the moment. Nonetheless, if the film doesn't overperform at the box office, his fees would stand in the range of Rs 85 to 90 crores, as it stands presently."

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom stars , , , and in lead roles. The movie was set to release in theatres on May 28 but was postponed. The new release date has not been announced yet. The movie is a spy thriller wherein Akshay will essay the role of RAW agent. The story is based on the plane hijacks that took place in the early 1980s.

Apart from Bell Bottom, Akshay has big projects in his kitty including Atrangi Re, Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Pandey, , Prithviraj, and Mission Lion.