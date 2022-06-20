Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar is one of the fittest actors in the industry. The actor's fitness regime will leave your jaw-drop. Akshay is an inspiration for many and often takes part in fitness campaigns. On Sunday, the handsome actor Akshay was spotted at a Mumbai Police event on Marine Drive at 7 am. Akshay was also seen running along with security personnel and cycling. Akshay donned a black T-shirt, shorts, and sports shoes. Akshay's fans applauded his fitness mantra, while others did not leave the opportunity to troll him. Also Read - Salman Khan's Wanted, Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Aamir Khan's Ghajini and more South remakes that set cash registers ringing

Netizens massively trolled Prithviraj actor and took a dig at him. One user wrote, 'zubaan kesari khakar bhi itna fit', while another commented saying, 'kitna naatak hai police ke sath nikal ne ka matalab kya hein'. Another user wrote, 'Bimal kha kar bhag milkha'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Earlier, Akshay had faced backlashes for promoting and was criticized for his appearance in the ad. Despite apologizing, Akshay is getting severely trolled for his choice.

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey and Prithviraj. Both his films did not impress the audience with their box office numbers and left them disappointed. However, Akshay has Ram Setu, OMG 2, Selfiee, Soorarai Pottru remake in his pipeline.