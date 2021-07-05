Alaya F steps into Samantha Akkineni's shoes for Ekta Kapoor's Bollywood remake of South horror movie U-Turn – deets inside [WATCH VIDEO]

The film is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed Tamil-Telugu bilingual, that had South star Samantha Akkineni essaying the lead role. U-Turn will be produced by Cult Movies, which is a new division under Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, that produces new-age and edgy content.