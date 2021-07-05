Alaya F steps into Samantha Akkineni's shoes for Ekta Kapoor's Bollywood remake of South horror movie U-Turn – deets inside [WATCH VIDEO]

After making a promising debut in the comedy-drama, , Alaya F takes the lead in driving ’s upcoming production U-Turn. The film is an edge-of-the-seat horror-thriller, starring Alaya F in the lead and is directed by debutante director Arif Khan. The film is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed Tamil-Telugu bilingual, that had South star Samantha Akkineni essaying the lead role. U-Turn will be produced by Cult Movies, which is a new division under and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, that produces new-age and edgy content. Also Read - Kabir Bedi opens up about the ugly side of his divorce with Protima Bedi in a live session with granddaughter Alaya F – watch video

Interestingly, U-Turn is the third film to be announced under Cult Movies, after 's Dobaaraa and 's 2. Set against an urban backdrop, the film goes on-floors tomorrow. While not much has been revealed about the project, the makers just released a video, announcing the film and giving us a glimpse of the horror film. Needless to say, the video sets the tone for a suspense thriller, already piquing the interest of the audience.

After it’s blockbuster success in Tamil, Telugu & Kannada, coupled with awards galore, super excited for our adaptation of U-Turn! In life, there are no shortcuts. But sometimes you have to break the rules and take a #UTurn to change the course of your journey. pic.twitter.com/pAu88Gvwnd — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) July 5, 2021

Talking about the collaboration, Ekta Kapoor shares, "Alaya was fantastic in her debut film. There's a self-assured yet vulnerable quality to her that I believe can connect with audiences across. U-Turn takes you on a ride with twists & turns galore and edge-of-the-seat excitement. I'm so happy to have Alaya on board."

Sharing the same sentiment, Alaya F adds, “It is an extremely exciting opportunity to collaborate with Ekta ma'am so early on in my career, especially for such an interesting project. I feel responsible to be bestowed with the task to drive such an intriguing story and I'm absolutely overjoyed to start this journey.”

Debutante director Arif Khan, who has assisted on over ten films, including Gunjan Saxena, , and Student of the Year amongst others, is all set to bring a new dimension to this new-age horror movie.