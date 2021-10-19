’s directorial, Student of The Year recently completed nine years. and Karan Johar along with and Sidharth Malhotra shared their 'virtual wala love'. Alia took to her Instagram and shared a picture wherein she posed with the filmmaker. Both of them were seen holding their phones where they have Varun and Sidharth on a video call. Also Read - From Katrina Kaif to Hrithik Roshan: Workout regimes and secrets of top Bollywood stars to give you the perfect kick

Take a look at her post -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Alia was seen dressed in a white outfit and looked drop-dead gorgeous in this picture, She glammed her look with kohled eyes, black bindi, and earrings that completed her desi look. On the other hand, Karan looked quite stylish as ever.

Alia, Varun, and Sidharth made their Bollywood debut with Karan's film Student Of The Year. On the work front, Alia has Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, , Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and in her kitty. While Varun has Bhediya and Jug Jugg Jeeyo films in his pipeline. Sidharth will be seen next in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna.