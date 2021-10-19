Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar share 'virtual wala love' with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra as Student Of The Year clocks 9 years

Karan Johar's directorial, Student of The Year recently completed nine years. Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar along with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra shared their 'virtual wala love'.