Bollywood's most loved couple and tied the knot last month in an intimate ceremony. The two got married in the presence of their family and friends. Ranbir and Alia exchanged wedding vows in the actor's Bandra house Vastu. Also Read - Mother's Day 2022: Alia Bhatt shares UNSEEN pic from wedding party with mom and mother-in-law; here's how Neetu Kapoor reacted

Recently, Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor revealed that the newly married couple had initially planned for a destination wedding in South Africa in 2020. She further added that the special wedding functions were planned at Alia's Panvel bungalow. But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those plans did not work out. Also Read - Neetu Kapoor opens up on trolls attacking her for enjoying life post Rishi Kapoor's demise; says, 'They want to see that crying widow'

Neetu Kapoor revealed that both Ranbir and Alia did not want any circus around their wedding. The veteran actress Neetu added saying that the entire wedding was a low-key which included 40 guests on the D-day and 40 friends during the wedding reception. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s pool pic goes viral, Anurag Basu REVEALS if Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are starring in his next and more

