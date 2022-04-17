and tied the knot in a private ceremony with their family and close friends in attendance. The two got married in Ranbir's house Vastu in Mumbai. Yesterday, the newlywed couple hosted a lavish party at their house and invited their bunch of friends. The party was a star-studded affair and celebs including , , , Malaika Arora, , Ayan Mukerji Anushka Ranjan, , among many others were spotted arriving for the bash. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: A fan edits Rishi Kapoor's picture into the family snap; Riddhima Kapoor Sahni thanks the designer

Well, recently a picture of Ranbir and Alia post their wedding went viral on social media. In the picture, Ranbir and Alia look stunning as they pose with each other. Ranbir looks handsome in maroon kurti, while Alia looks gorgeous in the black traditional outfit. She completed her look with sindoor, hanging earrings, and a bindi. Alia has radiant glow on her face and we cannot take our eyes off her beauty. The two look head over heels in love with each other and this picture speaks volume about their strong bond.

Take a look at the picture -

Fans of Ranbir and Alia will go gaga overseeing their first picture post-wedding. Alia and Ranbir fell in love while working on Ayan Mukerji's . After dating for 5 years, the couple decided to tie the knot. The much-awaited fantasy film will release in September. Pictures from their dreamy wedding are out on social media and RAlia fans are beaming with joy.