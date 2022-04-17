Alia Bhatt exudes nayi naveli dulhan glow, flaunts sindoor as she poses with Ranbir Kapoor in a leaked picture - View Here

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married on April 14 in Vastu, Mumbai. Recently, first picture of Ranbir and Alia post their wedding is going viral on the social media. Fans are in love with their 'shadi ka glow'.