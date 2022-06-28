Bollywood actress announced the news of her pregnancy on social media. The actress took to Instagram and posted a photograph as she shared the happy news with her Instagram family. In the picture, Alia and Ranbir were both seen looking at the scan of the screen and the diva captioned the post as, "Our baby ….. coming soon ♾❤️✨". As soon as mom-to-be Alia shared the picture on her social media, her comments section was filled with love from her fans, family, and loved ones. Celebs including , , , , , , , and others showered the parents-to-be with love. Also Read - Shamshera actor Ranbir Kapoor has special plans for pregnant wife Alia Bhatt after she wraps up Hollywood debut Heart of Stone

Recently, also wished the parents to be and her congratulatory wishes caught everyone's attention. The Bigg Boss fame shared a video and showcased her excitement as she called herself maasi. "Aaj mai itni khush hu... yes, congratulations aaj mai maasi ban gayi," said Rakhi in the video. She even added saying, "Alia I am so happy, Neetu ji aap dadi banne waali hai."

Watch the video -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Within no time, Rakhi got massively trolled for her wish. One user wrote, "Begani Shaadi mei Abdullah deewana," while the other said, "Maan na maan main teri mehmaan."

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in 's Brahmastra. The two got married in April this year. Ranbir will also be seen in .