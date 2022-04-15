and tied the knot yesterday in the presence of their close friends and family members. The pictures and videos from their intimate wedding went viral on social media. Post their wedding, Alia even shared dreamy pictures from their wedding and officially announced their wedding on her Instagram. Recently, Alia's brother Rahul Bhatt revealed that Alia and Ranbir took only four pheras and not seven as per tradition. Yes, you read that right. The lovebirds took only four pheras in the presence of a pandit who has been associated with the Kapoor family for years now. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Priyanka Chopra cannot stop gushing over newlyweds as she congratulates them

In an interview with India Today, Rahul said, "He (the pandit) explained the significance of each phera. Ek hota hain dharm ke liye, ek hota hain santaan ke liye, so it was really fascinating. We have not been exposed to this. I come from a household of multiple ethnicities. So, that was fascinating. There were not 7 pheras but 4 pheras for the record."

Alia's father could not control his emotions seeing his daughter getting married. In an interview with ETimes, he said, "Who says the age of fairy tales coming true is over?"

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing the screens space for the first time in the film.