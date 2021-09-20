Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's latest ad questioning kanyadaan has left Twitterati divided. In the ad, Alia was dressed as a bride and was seen questioning the archaic tradition of kanyadaan, wherein a father gives his daughter away at the wedding to the groom. While sitting at the mandap with her husband-to-be, Alia remembers how her family made her realize that she will have to go to her house one day. “Am I a thing to be donated? Why only kanyadaan. New idea is to believe in Kanyamaan,” she asks in her internal monologue. Alia gets surprised when her mother-in-law and father-in-law give their son away during the wedding ceremony. The ad also states the Hindu ritual of Kanyadaan should be redefined as Kanyamaan. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor joins Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt as they ring in daddy Mahesh Bhatt's birthday

Alia's latest ad has caused a storm on social media. While some fans have hailed the ad and called it a modern concept, others have called them out for woke feminism. "Love the concept. Actually this is more beautiful ad and jitni bhi lines Alia ne boli hai is true and har ladki ko ye baat mehsoos hoti hai kabhi na kabhi kahi na kahi (Whatever lines Alia has said are true. Every girl has felt this once in her life). Every girl out there will feel good after listening and watching this ad and we will try that this happens in reality too," wrote a fan, while the other user wrote, 'Love this!! #KanyaMaan (respecting the girl) is the future of weddings'.

One user wrote, 'First it was Hindu festival and now it’s our practices and customs which are the target of propaganda, cheap PR and adverts. Enough is Enough'. Another Twitter user wrote, 'The very industry that objectifies women in their films, web series and reality shows is preaching about “kanyamaan” Wish they would practice what they preach then women would automatically get respect', while others said the modern practice is against Hindu sentiments.

I'm not sure what Social Evil is @Manyavar_ trying to address in the add ? Are we going to replace the word Kanyadaan in the mantras used in a wedding ritual with Kanyamaan ? — ? LuciferMorningStar (@SathayePP) September 19, 2021

How senseless? @Manyavar_ ? Your majority customers of wedding wear are Hindus. You pathetically make advertisements mocking very Hindu marriage faith without even studying traditions science? Instead of taking pride in traditions, your campaign you dare mock us? #BoycottManyavar https://t.co/GjVL6Wgbcd — Shakti Kapoor #TeamSP #ExSecular (@ComedyVikas) September 19, 2021

@Manyavar_ what is this advertisement? To your surprise, No, Kanyadaan doesn't mean that a girl is a commodity and can be given away. Hindu rituals are so easy for you people to point fingers at. If you want to know about the piousness of Kanyadaan, this thread is for you. pic.twitter.com/Lv2tp0TNTh — Aanchal Shukla (@_0utloud) September 18, 2021

Kanyadaan is considered to be the "Mahadaan" or a grand contribution of a father. Who gives his daughter willingly to the man who will further take care of her, freeing the father from his duties. This doesn't mean that the daughter can no more stay connected to her parents. — Aanchal Shukla (@_0utloud) September 18, 2021

First it was Hindu festivals & now it's our practices & customs which are the target of propaganda, cheap PR & adverts.

Enough is Enough!#WakeUpHindus pic.twitter.com/PyeE9oq2Aj — ?Anjna??? (@Anjna116) September 19, 2021

Woke feminism by drugwood to reform Hinduism. But total silence on cult of Halala, TTT, Polygamy, Iddat, Child marriage that views women as property@aliaa08 is probably inspired by her women-empowerment champ daddy to give gyan on Kanya ka Maanpic.twitter.com/HwDUuvHlmN — Gems of Bollywood (@GemsOfBollywood) September 18, 2021

Shameful.

Celebrities should be more careful n sensitive as to what values they project in public because many innocent youth follow them.

The value system of the prevailing culture of common persons has to be respected and not polluted.

Being vulgar is not progressive or modern — Seeker of Truth (@ginius2000) September 19, 2021

For us marriage is a pious relationship, coming together of two souls.

'Kanyadaan is patriarchal' comes from an ideology which cannot think beyond physical world and physical relationships. This reflect in their choice of word for marriage. pic.twitter.com/IJshCEDjhy — kbj (@kbjSanatani) September 18, 2021