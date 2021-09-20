Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's latest ad questioning kanyadaan has left Twitterati divided. In the ad, Alia was dressed as a bride and was seen questioning the archaic tradition of kanyadaan, wherein a father gives his daughter away at the wedding to the groom. While sitting at the mandap with her husband-to-be, Alia remembers how her family made her realize that she will have to go to her house one day. “Am I a thing to be donated? Why only kanyadaan. New idea is to believe in Kanyamaan,” she asks in her internal monologue. Alia gets surprised when her mother-in-law and father-in-law give their son away during the wedding ceremony. The ad also states the Hindu ritual of Kanyadaan should be redefined as Kanyamaan. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor joins Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt as they ring in daddy Mahesh Bhatt's birthday
Alia's latest ad has caused a storm on social media. While some fans have hailed the ad and called it a modern concept, others have called them out for woke feminism. “Love the concept. Actually this is more beautiful ad and jitni bhi lines Alia ne boli hai is true and har ladki ko ye baat mehsoos hoti hai kabhi na kabhi kahi na kahi (Whatever lines Alia has said are true. Every girl has felt this once in her life). Every girl out there will feel good after listening and watching this ad and we will try that this happens in reality too,” wrote a fan, while the other user wrote, 'Love this!! #KanyaMaan (respecting the girl) is the future of weddings'. Also Read - Shocking and honest confessions by Bollywood actresses that went viral!
One user wrote, 'First it was Hindu festival and now it’s our practices and customs which are the target of propaganda, cheap PR and adverts. Enough is Enough'. Another Twitter user wrote, 'The very industry that objectifies women in their films, web series and reality shows is preaching about “kanyamaan” Wish they would practice what they preach then women would automatically get respect', while others said the modern practice is against Hindu sentiments.
