Amid Raj Kundra's pornography case, Shilpa Shetty Kundra's sister Shamita Shetty shares a cryptic post

Bollywood actress ’s husband Raj Kundra is currently in 14-day judicial custody after he got arrested by Mumbai police for the creation and publication of porn films through the mobile application. Well, recently Shilpa's sister and Raj's sister-in-law shared a cryptic post on Twitter. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s mother Sunanda files a cheating complaint of Rs 1.6 crores against man who sold 'fake papers' in land deal case

She shared a picture of herself and wrote, ‘Sometimes the strength within you is not a big fiery flame for all to see.. it is just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softy.. “You got this..keep going “ .You can’t control how other people receive your energy . Anything you say or do gets filtered through the lens of whatever personal issues they are going through at that moment... which is not about you . Just keep doing your thing with as much integrity and love as possible.’ Also Read - Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty's relationship was complicated? Sherlyn Chopra makes shocking revelations

Take a look at her post Also Read - Shocking! Sherlyn Chopra accuses Raj Kundra of sexual assault; 'He kissed me even though I resisted'

1/2:

Sometimes the strength within you is not a big fiery flame for all to see.. it is just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softy.. “You got this .. keep going “ .You can’t control how other people receive your energy . Anything you say or do gets filtered through the pic.twitter.com/DV9wCy1ZyA — Shamita Shetty (@ShamitaShetty) July 29, 2021

During Shilpa's film 2 Shamita shared a picture of the poster of the film and wrote, ‘All d best my darling Munki @TheShilpaShetty 4d release of ur film Hungama after 14 yrsRed heartI know Uve put in a lot of effort into this one.the entire team http://has.Love u n wit you ALWAYS Red heartUve gone through a lot of Ups n downs in life &1thing I knw 4 sure.. Uve emerged stronger!… this too shall pass my darling . All the best to the entire team of #hungama2’.

Post Raj's arrest from his Mumbai house, wife Shilpa has reportedly been questioned twice by the authorities.

On the work front, Shamita was last seen in the Zee5 web series Black Widow.