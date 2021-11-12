After Bollywood actor and , now the national crush of every female, actor was seen on the Into The Wild with Bear Grylls as the special guest. In the show, the handsome hunk spoke about his college days, marriage plans, qualities he needs in his wife, and much more. Also Read - Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan and more children of star technicians who made it big in showbiz

Amid the rumours of Vicky and his ladylove girlfriend, actress 's December royal wedding in Rajasthan, the actor said that he would love to get married at some point. Bear Grylls asked Vicky, "Do you think you will ever get married?"

To this, Vicky said, "I would. I would love to at some point." Bear Grylls asked about the qualities he would look for in his wife and the actor said, "Whoever that person who makes you feel at home all the time and you just know the connect. And, there is this understanding where you love each other for pluses and minuses both and we make each other a better version of each other."

There are reports which state that Vicky and Katrina will tie the knot in December this year. The couple has decided to have a royal wedding in Rajasthan. If reports are to be believed then, Vicky and Katrina had a hush hush 'roka' ceremony during Diwali at filmmaker Kabir Khan and his wife 's house. Their private roka ceremony was attended by their family members. Yesterday we informed you that Katrina has picked a Sabyasachi lehenga for her wedding and the two will skip their honeymoon as they have professional commitments.

On the work front, Vicky will be next seen in Sam Bahadur and Laxman Utekar's untitled next, while Katrina has Tiger 3, Jee Le Zaraa, and Phone Bhoot in her kitty.