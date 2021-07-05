Amidst Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce, life goes on as normal for 'budding food blogger' Ira Khan – watch video

It was on Saturday that Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao shocked one and all by announcing their divorce. After being together for 15 long years, they decided to part ways. They released a joint statement saying that they have decided to no longer be husband and wife, but will remain co-parents to son Azad Rao and also continue with their work ventures together. Social media went abuzz over this piece of information. Now, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan from first wife Reena has made her first post on social media. Life goes on normal for her and she seems to be trying her hands at food blogging. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's divorce; questions interfaith marriages

In the video shared, she has reviewed a cheesecake from a famous patisserie store. Her review reads, "Burnt Basque Cheesecake - Daniel Patissier. The picture of Zomato is really pretty. And the centre fully fulfills the fantasies from seeing the picture. It melts in your mouth. Not too sweet. The outside though is egg-y. Very evidently egg-y. So I just eat the centre." She has added "#foodblogger #cheesecake #dessertblogger" in the end. Earlier, she had reviewed Tiramisu Tres Leche from Cheesecake Republic. Also Read - Two days after Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao announced their divorce, Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik drops a cryptic post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Ira Khan also often makes it to the headlines for her love life. She is reportedly in a relationship with her fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. It was on promise dat that she had made her relationship with Nupur Insta official. Later, she shared a sweet video with him and wrote, "You're my anchor. #love #dreamboy #hashtags feel stupid. I love you soo much, cutie!" Earlier, reportedly she was dating musician Mishaal Kirpalani. She has also made it to the news as she openly spoke about depression and more. Also Read - Throwback: When Aamir Khan revealed Salman Khan helped him get through his divorce with Reena Dutta

Coming to Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao divorce, their sudden separation has led to a meme fest on social media. Netizens have also dragged in Fatima Sana Shaikh while making memes.