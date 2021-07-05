Amidst Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce, life goes on as normal for 'budding food blogger' Ira Khan – watch video

It was recently that Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce after being together for 15 long years. While social media is abuzz over this news, Aamir's daughter Ira Khan made her first social media post reviewing a cheesecake.