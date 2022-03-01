Amitabh Bachchan clarifies his ‘heart pumping, concerned’ tweet that left fans worried

Megastar recently left his fans worried about his health post his tweet about 'heart pumping'. The legendary actor took to his Twitter account and shared a cryptic post stating, “T 4205 - heart pumping .. concerned .. and the hope ..” After the cryptic tweet was posted online, a lot of fans were worried about his health and also prayed for him. One fan replied, “May God fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, So that you may overflow with hope by the power of holy spirit...Get well soon.....” While, another tweeted saying, “Everything will be finished fine. So don't worry about all this. Believe in God. And be hopeful. Good night sir ji take care.with love and regards”. Also Read - From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and more – 5 celebs who rejected Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi

Well, recently Amitabh Bachchan clarified about his cryptic tweet and penned a long note about the same in his blog. He wrote, "Stress of the learning of lines and the fear of getting the performance right or at least acceptable was on test. But what was truly tested was the drive back from Madh Island, that sleepy secluded get away .. now no longer a get away from the city .. but a get away from it, the island, seclusion now .. no more the solitude , the silent winds , the soft lashes of the sea, the freedom of movement on the beaches , with not a bird in sight .. all gone .. structures and buildings .. and commerce ..left a fairly early wind up of work by 5:30 pm and got in to Jalsa .. at 8:30 .."

He further added saying, He further wrote, "But another challenge awaits...Chelsea v Liverpool in the Final of the Co.. something."

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in Jhund which will release on March 4. He will also be seen in along with and . Big B also has Project K, a Hindi remake of Hollywood hit The Intern, Runway 34, Goodbye, and Uunchai in his kitty.