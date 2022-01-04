Bollywood actors and celebrated New Year at the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. The two have been rumouredly going strong for a while now and fans are eagerly waiting for them to make an official announcement. Recently, the two were returning together at the airport. Well, according to a news portal, Ananya and Ishaan are in love. Yes, you read that right. If reports are to be believed then, the couple wants to keep their romance private and low-key. Both Ananya and Ishaan are inseparable and their bond is getting stronger with each passing day. Ishaan and Ananya's romance rumours surfaced on social media a few years ago. The two were seen playing the role of lovers in Khaali Peeli and their sizzling hot chemistry was loved by the fans. Ishaan and Ananya's friendship gradually turned into a thick friendship and within no time, cupid's arrow struck them. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra beats Salman Khan to become most followed celebrity on Instagram; check complete list

Well, both Ishaan and Ananya have been tight-lipped about their relationship and have refrained from speaking about it. Moreover, it was also stated that Ishaan was Ananya's pillar of support when she was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last year.

On the work front, Anaya Panday will soon be seen in Gehraiyaan co-starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Liger alongside . Ishaan will be seen in Phone Bhoot with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. He also has Pippa in his kitty and will be seen alongside , Priyanshu Painyuli, and .