Actress Ananya Pandey is quite active on social media and manages to raise mercury levels with her latest photos. The Student Of The Year 2 actress oozes oomph with her drool-worthy photos and fans cannot take their eyes off her beauty. In one of the pictures, Ananya can be seen wearing a beautiful pink ruffled saree with a designer blouse. She added glam to her look by wearing a matching bindi, bangles, and earnings. Ananya tied a ponytail and flaunted her desi girl vibe.

While, in the other picture, the petite actress donned a bridal look and wore a red printed lehenga. She upped her glam quotient by wearing green red bangles, a traditional neckpiece, and a mang tikka. She tied a messy bun and looked ravishing.

Take a look at the stunning pictures -

On the work front, the young actress has an interesting lineup of projects in her kitty. She was announced as part of the film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and the movie will be produced by ’s Excel Entertainment. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the film will star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gaurav. Moreover, Ananya will be seen in 's untitled next with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ananya will also star opposite Telugu superstar Vijay Deverkonda in Liger.

