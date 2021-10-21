's elder son was arrested by NCB on October 2 in connection with the drug case. Aryan's lawyers filed an appeal in the High Court for rejecting the bail plea of the star kid. Bombay High Court will hear Aryan's bail application on 26th October. Also Read - Kajol faces the heat for celebrating 26 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge while Shah Rukh Khan struggles with Aryan Khan's drugs case

Recently, Mumbai special NCB court extended Aryan and the other 8 accused custody by Oct 30. The accused were not produced in court.

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri were shocked after their son's bail plea was rejected by the special NDPS court.

Shah Rukh Khan recently met his son in the Arthur Road Jail and soon after that Narcotics Control Bureau officials arrived at his house and carried out a raid. Moreover, the officials even conducted a raid at 's house after her name surfaced in Aryan's WhatsApp chats. Ananya and her Chunky Panday, appeared before NCB at 3:30 pm today.