Antim star Salman Khan wishes Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday in the coolest way - check out

Bollywood actor recently a new song Bhai Ka Birthday from his upcoming film, Antim: The Final Truth. The song was released a day before 's birthday which is today on November 2. The timing of Salman's song release has left the netizens thinking if this is Salman's special gift to Shah Rukh Khan.

Salman has time and again proved his friendship with Shah Rukh and has always stood beside him through thick and thin. Well, Salman's song released on SRK's birthday eve has added to the spirit of celebration. Bhaijaan shared the song on his Twitter handle, saying, "For all the brothers #BhaiKaBirthday gana coming out now…". Within no time his fans flooded his comments section with lot of praises. One fan read, 'Your bhai's Shah Rukh Khan's birthday tomorrow Salman Khan and this song is a great way to show your heartfelt wishes for him', while the other said, 'Kal aap ke bhai ka bhi birthday hai'.

Shah Rukh's birthday celebration and Diwali bash were supposed to get canceled this year as his son was arrested by the NCB on October 3 in the Mumbai drug case. But, after spending 25 days in custody, the star kid was finally granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28. Shah Rukh and his family is planning to spend quality time with each other and have a blast on SRK's birthday.

The song is composed by Hitesh Modak with the background vocals by . The much-awaited film will be theatrically worldwide released by Zee Studios on November 26. The film stars Salman Khan, , and in the main roles. Antim: The Final Truth is directed by and produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films.