's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is the new internet sensation that has left everyone amazed with her cuteness. Recently, she shared a short video wherein she was seen playing rock paper scissors with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Aaliyah gave a glimpse to all her fans of her date night with her handsome boyfriend. Sharing the video, Aaliyah wrote, "DATE NIGHT: Rock, Paper, Scissors Edition. I promise this is not sponsored by Zomato but honestly, @zomato should sponsor me cuz wow this is a great ad." Shane commented, "You can't escape the Rock."

In the video, Aaliyah and Shane are seen sitting together on the couch. The two were seen playing rock, paper, and scissors to decide who will order their food first and enjoy movie night. Aaliyah wins almost all the rounds and orders her fave food, while Shane gets to decide which film they would watch.

One fan commented, "@zomato sponsor my girl asap", while the other wrote, "The cute faces y'all make at the beginning not even looking at each other." Another user wrote, "Cutest couple ever."

Aaliyah and Shane have been dating for a while now. The star kid revealed that she met Shane on a dating app.