After Bollywood couple and 's grand wedding, now actor is all set to walk down the aisle with his long-time girlfriend Anushka Ranjan on November 21. Last night, the couple hosted a lavish sangeet party and we saw guests such as , , Bhagyashree, , Manish Malhotra, Sussanne Khan, Aly Goni, , Krystle D'Souza who attended the bash.

The pictures and videos from Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's engagement and the Sangeet ceremony are going viral on social media. The bride to be along with her squad danced to the beats of Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha song. In the next video, we see Anushka and Aditya performing a romantic dance and could not keep their hands off each other. The two looked head over heels in love and we cannot keep our eyes off them. The bride-to-be wore a glittery red saree and paired it with some stunning jewelry, while the handsome actor donned a black kurta with black pajama and paired it with a glittery grey jacket. The two complimented each other and looked stunning.

Check out the videos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wedding Story (@theweddingstory_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wedding Story (@theweddingstory_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

In another video, the groom to be looked super cute as he danced his heart out on Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai song and we fell in love with his cuteness.

For the uninitiated, Aditya popped the question to his lady love in 2019. The two met through Anushka's mother's NGO Beti wherein Aditya was invited to walk down the ramp to raise awareness. And slowly they started growing fond of each other and then decided to take their relationship further.