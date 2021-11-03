Indian captain Virat Kohli recently backed up his teammate pacer Mohammed Shami during an interview. Virat was responding to the abuse he received from social media after Pakistan defeated India in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup by 10 wickets. But, within no time things went worse and Virat's daughter Vamika is on their radar this time. Also Read - Dhanteras 2021: Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and more celeb approved jewellery pieces to inspire you this festive season

This is not the first time Virushka has been trolled. Each time Virat Kohli's performance of his team's innings disappoints fans, they find a way to blame it all on . The actress and cricketer wife has been trolled many times in the past but this time it went too far. This time the trollers targetted Virat and Anushka's 9-month-old daughter Vamika and have sent rape threats to her. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan takes big step after returning to Mannat from jail; Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika gets rape threats and more

A source close to the actress tells us, "As a celeb in the public eye, Anushka has built an immunity to all the trolling and negativity. She is anyway a very strong woman to get affected by what faceless people say. But this time, it has gone too far and too low. Anushka and Virat too are active on social media and they know what is being said about their daughter. Anushka has been heartbroken seeing the comments. She is feeling rage as well, like any mother would." Also Read - SHOCKING! Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika gets rape threats after Virat Kohli calls the trolls 'spineless' for targetting Mohammed Shami

Will this instance make Anushka go off social media? The source said, "She is enraged yes, but knowing her, she will shut all this out and go on using social media as usual. It is also the festive season and she doesn't want all this tasteless abuse to the kill the good vibes."

For the uninitiated, Virat called the trollers who abused Mohammed Shami as 'bunch of spineless people'. He continued saying, 'There’s a good reason why we are playing on the field and not some bunch of spineless people on social media that have no courage to actually speak to any individual in person. Behind our entities, go after our people through social media and making fun of people. That has become a source of entertainment in today’s world which is so unfortunate and so sad to see because this is literally the lowest level of human potential that one can operate at. That’s how I look at these people'.

He further added saying, 'We as individuals understand what we want to do on the field and the strength of character and mental toughness that we have. Precisely, what we are doing on the field and none of them are in the vicinity to even imagine doing something like that. They do not have the courage or spine to do that. So, that is how I see things. All this drama that is created on the outside is purely based on people’s frustrations and their lack of self-confidence, compassion. Hence, they find it so amusing to go after people. So, we as a group, understand how we need to stick together, back individuals and focus on our strengths'.