Anushka Sharma loses cool as Vamika's pics get LEAKED; lashes out at a publication, 'Learn something from...'

Anushka Sharma lost her calm at a publication that shared her one-year-old daughter Vamika's picture on social media and commented on the post saying, "Seems like times group knows what's better for kids than their parents themselves as they can't stop clicking and posting photos despite being requested repeatedly. Learn something from other media houses and paparazzi."