Aparshakti Khurana is on cloud nine as he has embraced parenthood for the first time. Yes, Aparshakti and his wife Aakriti Ahuja were blessed with a baby girl today. The proud father immediately took to his social media and shared this big news with his fans.

The Stree actor expressed his happiness of becoming a father for the first time and also revealed the name of his newborn baby. Aparshakti shared a sweet post on his Instagram stories. In the post, a baby elephant was seen sitting on a cloud and gazing at the sky which is filled with pink stars. He introduced his baby girl as Arzoie A Khurana and wrote, Aakriti and Aparshakti welcome with love Arzoie A Khurana. Born August 27th, 2021'. Arzoie is of Punjabi origin and means ardaas "A humble request to Nanak". Arzoie is also spelt as: Arzoe, Arzoi, Arzoee, Arzoyi.

Aparshakti and Aakriti got married in 2014 and the actor had confirmed his wife's pregnancy with a beautiful picture.

