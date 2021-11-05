Diwali 2021 is special for many reasons. Big movie releases are back in the theatres, Bollywood bashes are back as well, with celebrities stepping out in their ethnic best after the low festivities last years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, one party that was missed sorely was the big Diwali bash at Mannat. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s Diwali party is one that everyone looks forward to. Apart from their do at their sea-facing home in Mumbai’s Bandra, the duo also takes off to Alibuag with their closest few to spend some quality time. And while in the city, they also make heads turn at other celebs’ Diwali parties. Also Read - When Shah Rukh Khan revealed a fun incident from his and Gauri's wedding and how they didn't let religion come in the way of love

However, this year was different. There was no big Khan party at Mannat. And we know all you fans out there must be wondering how did Shah Rukh and his kin celebrate the festival of lights so we have some insider dope for you. A friend close to family tells BollywoodLife, “They certainly have reasons to celebrate. It was Shah Rukh’s birthday recently and then Diwali and their beta Aryan is home with them. The nightmare that ensued after the drugs case is over, but the trauma remains, and it will take some time to go. The mood has been somber so low-key celebrations were expected.”

Further revealing how Shah Rukh and family celebrated, the source said, "The family spent time in each other's company and that was just the way they wanted it. They skipped inviting anyone over this time and connected with friends only through phone. With good food and long conversations is how SRK, Gauri, Aryan and AbRam spent their Diwali. Suhana, who has been away connected over phone and video calls with everyone."

Now, just a day after Diwali 2021, Aryan Khan has his first date with the NCB after being released from jail. As per one of the points in his conditional bail, Aryan will mark his presence at the NCB office every Friday between 11am – 2 pm. Failing at any of the 14 points, may attract a cancellation of bail.