Aryan Khan case: Shah Rukh Khan makes a special request to his directors [Exclusive]

Bollywood superstar and his family had a difficult time last month after his son was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai drug case on October 3. The star kid was in custody for 25 days before he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28. Soon, after Aryan reached , his parents Shah Rukh Khan and became extra protective for him.

Shah Rukh is surely a doting father to his three kids and has been quite worried about Aryan's safety. A couple of days ago, BollywoodLife.com had exclusively told you that the actor was looking out for a bodyguard for Aryan who would protect him at all times just like Ravi Singh. Yesterday, we reported that several private security companies have sent their applications to Red Chillies office for the job of personal security guard for Aryan.

A source close to the family reveals to BollywoodLife, "He has asked to keep film schedules that are outside India in small chunks, instead of one big schedule and leave scope for him to visit home every couple of weeks for a few days. He has requested them to plan the shoot in such a way that portions with the other artists can be shot while he is away so that he can be there with his family every once in a while without impacting the shoots or causing any delays."

The source further claimed that, “Shah Rukh Khan has become very protective of Aryan and his family after the recent incident and has decided to be there for them and find a balance between personal and professional time.” On the work front, Shah Rukh has some interesting projects in his kitty including Pathan, Atlee's next project, Lion, and more.