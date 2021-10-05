and 's elder son has been arrested in the narcotics case by NCB custody. Aryan will be into custody till October 7 and he was arrested for alleged possession of banned drugs and substance abuse after officials raided a rave party on the cruise. Post Aryan's arrest, Bollywood celebs including , Alvira Khan, Seema Khan, and others paid a visit to . Also Read - Tuesday Trivia: Not Shah Rukh Khan, but THIS other Khan was the first choice for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

According to sources in the media portal, popular celebs including , , , and contacted Shah Rukh Khan and supported him during his tough time. Well, Bollywood seems to be united and we saw celebs like , , , and spoke in support of Aryan. Shah Rukh even received messages from directors like , Aanand L Rai, , and .

Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to show his support for SRK and wrote, "It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgements before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk (sic)." Pooja Bhatt also extended her support as she wrote, "I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass (sic)."

Suniel Shetty reacted to the news of Aryan Khan's detention and wrote "I would like to say that wherever there is a raid, several people are caught. And we assume that this child must have consumed drugs or this child must have done it. But the proceedings are on, give that child a chance to breathe.” The actor further added, “Whenever something happens in Bollywood, the media scrutinises everything and jumps to conclusions. Give the child a chance. Let the truth come out. It is our responsibility to take care of the child.” Singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi took to Twitter and wrote, “Nothing harder for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all (sic).”