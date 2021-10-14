Kamaal R Khan has recently appreciated Bollywood actress for raising her opinion in 's elder son 's arrest in the drug case. Kamaal R Khan slammed all the Bollywood celebrities for their silence over the ongoing issue. In a series of tweets, he stated that the industry only looks at the ‘commercial value’ of a person. Also Read - Bail or another 4 days in jail for Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan?

“Bollywood is having very simple formula. Whoever is successful, every Bollywood Wala is his friend. Bollywood people don’t know him, whoever is flop like , Faisal khan and . Means Bollywood people relation depends on commercial value of the person. If Bollywood is a family then all Bollywood Wala should have supported #AryanKhan. But no big star except @iHrithik is speaking. Ajay, Akki, Varun, Shahid, Juhi, , Farhan, Twinkle, almost everyone is silent. Because nobody is friend or enemy in this Bollywood,” tweeted KRK. Also Read - Aryan Khan drug case: Pune Police launches manhunt for KP Gosavi who clicked a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan's son – read deets

Take a look at his tweets -

Bollywood is having very simple formula. Whoever is successful, every Bollywood Wala is his friend. Bollywood people don’t know him, whoever is flop like Imran Khan, Faisal khan and Harman Baweja. Means Bollywood people relation depends on commercial value of the person. ?? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 14, 2021

If Bollywood is a family then all Bollywood Wala should have supported #AryanKhan. But no big star except @iHrithik is speaking. Ajay, Akki, Varun, Shahid, Juhi, Javed Akhtar, Farhan, Twinkle, Kajol almost everyone is silent. Because nobody is friend or enemy in this Bollywood. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 14, 2021

KRK further tweeted saying, “Kangana Ranaut is better than 98% Bollywood people. At least, she speaks, whatever she feels. She criticised #AryanKhan! Fair enough! At least Woh Boli Toh Sahi, favour main Boli, Ya against Boli, Lekin Boli! Chuppi Toh Nahi Saadhi (But atleast she spoke, be it in favour or against, she spoke and was not silent).”

Bollywood actor had dedicated a post to Aryan and wrote, “I’ve known you as a kid and i’ve known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you, It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm. Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it, you must go thru the dark. Calm, still, owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there. Love you man.”

Soon, after his post, actress Kangana took to her social media and wrote, “Now all Mafia Pappu coming to Aaryan Khan's defence... We make mistakes but we mustn't glorify them... I trust this will give him perspective and also make him realise the consequences of his actions... Hopefully, it can evolve him and make him better and bigger. It's good not to gossip about someone when they are vulnerable but it's criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong."

Shah Rukh Khan and have been devastated ever since NCB nabbed Aryan.