The Narcotics Control Bureau reached 's house in Mumbai's suburbs on Thursday morning. The NCB officials will conduct a raid at Mannat amid the cruise drug bust case wherein Shah Rukh and 's son has been arrested. Hours after Shah Rukh Khan visited his son Aryan Khan at the Arthur Road jail, the officials reached his residence.

NCB went to #AnanyaPanday house and also #Mannat, they are so desperate to find something against #AaryanKhan

NCB conducts raid at #ShahRukhKhan's home 'Mannat'pic.twitter.com/nlrKE2uYNF — PURUSHOTTAM SINGH (@singhpuru2202) October 21, 2021

The video of NCB officials outside Mannat gate is going viral on social media. Well, the raid comes just after a day NCB's statement on Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats. According to reports it is stated that the NCB officials carried out a raid acting on a lead from one of the accused in the drug case. On Wednesday, a Mumbai special court rejected Aryan's bail application. Aryan Khan and 8 others were arrested on October 2 by the NCB team.