Bollywood superstar 's elder son was arrested by NCB officials on October 3 in the Mumbai drug case. The star kid was under custody for 25 days and was kept in Arthur road jail, Mumbai. Finally, the Bombay High Court granted him bail on October 28 but he was told to visit the NCB office every Friday to mark his attendance.

Now, the Bombay high court has said there was nothing objectionable in the WhatsApp chats extracted from Aryan Khan's phone during the probe. For Aryan's bail, the court said, "Merely because of Applicants were traveling on the cruise, that by itself cannot be termed as a satisfying foundation for invoking provisions of Section 29 (conspiracy) against the Applicants - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha."

The order further reads, "There is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this Court that all the accused persons with common intention agreed to commit unlawful act." The court further said that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) cannot rely on the alleged confessional statements which were recorded by the investigating officer as they are not binding. Aryan was not found in possession of any objectionable substance is not in the dispute said the said in its order. The court eve said, "quantity of drugs which was seized from the possession of (Arbaaz and Munmun), if independently considered, is a small quantity, is not disputed fact."

For the uninitiated, NBC said that it had found 6 grams of charas from Arbaaz and 5 grams of hash from Munmun. Apart from them, the NCB team arrested 20 accused in the drug case.