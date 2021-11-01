Bollywood superstar 's elder son was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 in the drug case. The star kid along with 20 others accused was arrested by the officials. Aryan was locked inside Arthur road jail in Mumbai and on October 30, he walked out of the jail after spending 25 days in custody. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan to shift son Aryan Khan away from Mannat, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s marriage update and more

Well, recently the star kid has changed his profile picture on the Instagram handle. The 23-year-old has removed his Instagram profile picture after getting released from jail. Aryan's profile picture is blank now and his sudden move has surprised everyone. Also Read - Aryan Khan Case: Mukul Rohatgi reveals 'hope had dimmed' for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri after rebuffs from two lower courts

Shah Rukh Khan's ardent fans and loved ones gathered outside Arthur Road Jail to get a glimpse of Aryan after he was released. The fans cheered for Shah Rukh Khan as his son was released from jail. Moreover, his fans even showed their immense love and support to Khan fanily as they gathered outside to celebrate Aryan's homecoming. Videos and pictures of security clearing Aryan's way to reach his home went viral on social media. Shah Rukh Khan fans even carried banners and celebrated Aryan's release by bursting crackers on the road.

After Aryan was granted bail in the drug case by the Bombay high court Bollywood actress completed all the formalities for the star kid before the Special NDPS Court. The court granted Aryan, Munmun Dhamecha, and Arbaz Seth Merchant bail on a PR of Rs 1 lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount. As per the bail orders, the accused had to surrender their passports before the NDPS court. The trio will have to visit the NCB office between 11 am-2 pm every Friday.