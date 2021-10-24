’s son who is currently lodged in the Arthur Road jail is spending his time reading books. Reportedly, the star kid has been issued two books from the jail library. According to the jail officials, the star kid was quite upset after his bail plea was rejected and was advised to take books from the jail library. Aryan has been given two books -- one is 'Golden Lion' and another book is based on the stories of Ram and Sita. Also Read - Distraught Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts as he pauses to acknowledge his fans outside Arthur Road jail - watch heartbreaking video

On October 21, Shah Rukh Khan met with his son at the Arthur Road jail and got emotional. The special court turned down Aryan's bail plea on Wednesday and it was a shocking moment for the Khan family. According to the reports, Shah Rukh and Aryan got extremely emotional and spent around 18 minutes interacting on the intercom. Aryan was arrested on October 3 by NCB officials in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case. Apart from Aryan, the NCB officials also arrested more than 19 people in the drug case. The agency has been opposing Aryan's bail plea based on his WhatsApp chats wherein he spoke about drugs.

Aryan's bail plea will be heard by the Bombay high court on October 26. Currently, the agency is checking Aryan's financial transactions to trace huge expenses he made towards purchasing drugs. Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani visited the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office at Ballard Estate on Saturday. She submitted Aryan's medical history and education documents to the officials. "They have submitted the documents for the second time," a senior NCB officer confirmed.