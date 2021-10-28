Star kid Shanaya Kapoor recently took to her social media and has reacted to the news of 's bail verdict that came out today on Thursday. 's son Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drug case. Also Read - Aryan Khan Case: 'Shah Rukh Khan was bang on,' top lawyer Mukul Rohatgi praises the superstar's legal knowledge despite being an actor

Shanaya took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture from their childhood . In the picture, Aryan and Shanaya were seen walking together. Aryan wore a yellow T-shirt, while Shanaya donned a white and black outfit. She shared the picture with a couple of heart emojis. Shanaya's last post was shared on September 28. Also Read - Aryan Khan Case: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri staying at a South Mumbai hotel? Star couple combing through formalities and conditions to get son home

Take a look at her post - Also Read - Aryan Khan drugs case: Ananya Panday is nervous and distraught, rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter ‘big support’ during this testing time

Shanaya's father, actor shared a picture of Lord Ganesha and thanked him. He wrote, 'Jai siddhivinayak' on the picture that he shared along with folded hands emojis.

Shanaya is a close friend of Aryan and his sister . The trio share a great bond with Ananya who was also questioned by the NCB after her WhatsApp messages came under the scanner related to the drug case.

Aryan was granted bail after 25 days after he was lodged at the Arthur Road Jail, in Mumbai. The star kid was arrested on October 3 along with 18 others.