Bollywood actor and 's son were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 in the drug case. After spending 25 days in custody, the star kid was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28. During his custody, Aryan was in Arthur Road jail wherein he was not allowed to eat outside food. He was given jail food just like other accused. Aryan's parents were devastated seeing his condition. Gauri had ordered that no sweets would be prepared at until her son is back from jail.

As we reported earlier mother Gauri was worried about Aryan's health and nutrition while he was in jail. He had been surviving on biscuits and water for the first few days and then while he had started eating, it was the bare minimum. A family friend discloses, 'Har maa ko uska baccha kamjor he lagta hai, but here the case is genuine. Aryan has dropped a few kilos. Gauri had been worried and seeing Aryan looking leaner and pale just broke her heart. She has got a special diet plan made for Aryan, which will take care of his nutrition and have his health back on track. Gauri's nutritionist friends have helped her whip up the same, keeping in mind Aryan's tastes and his health requirement.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh and Gauri have planned counseling sessions for Aryan and are taking care of his mental health.