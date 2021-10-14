Bollywood star 's son was arrested by NCB officials in connection with the alleged seizure of drugs on October 2. The officials arrested more than 18 people involved in the drug case during a rave party. Aryan and his mates were kept in remand for 14-day judicial custody by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate RM Nerlikar. Later, Shah Rukh Khan and 's elder son was sent to Arthur Road jail and was kept in the number 1 barrack which is a special quarantine barrack on the first floor of the jail. Aryan along with others was kept in quarantine for five days but recently he tested negative for COVID-19. Also Read - From Raj Kundra's arrest and Shilpa Shetty's interrogation to Arthur Road jail barrack – Here’s the complete timeline of the pornography case

Aryan's bail plea hearing was on October 13, but NCB counsel Anil Singh could not complete his argument and hence the hearing was resumed on October 14. After hearing the bail plea, the court reserved the order for October 20. Aryan will now be in jail till his next hearing. He has been moved with other inmates and no special treatment will be given to him. Well, this seems that the star kid will have to face more troubles as he has to spend even more time in jail now. According to earlier reports, Aryan Khan hasn't been eating, drinking well. He has been constantly saying that he is not hungry and only surviving on biscuits and water. Well, the star kid has not been going to the toilet or bathing for past four days.

Aryan's jail routine will be like any other accused locked behind the bars. He will be made to wake up at 6 am by jail officials and by 7 am he will be served breakfast which includes sheera and poha. At 11 am, Aryan would be served lunch which includes chapati, sabzi, dal, and rice. After lunch, the prisoners are allowed to roam in the premises of the jail. Later, prisoners get dinner served by 6 pm, but mostly the prisoners consume dinner by 8 pm.

Moreover, the prisoners get money orders which they use to get extra food from the canteen. But, according to the reports, Aryan has already used Rs. 2500 to get a pack of biscuits and a purified water bottle.