Bollywood superstar 's elder son was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 in the Mumbai drug bust case. On Thursday, the star kid was granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Apart from Aryan, the court also granted bail to Arbaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha in the case. After the court granted bail to Aryan, Shah Rukh Khan's fans gathered outside his house - and celebrated the decision. Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan's co-stars poured their immense love and support for Aryan on social media.

Aryan Khan's bail | A physical copy of the release order has to be put into the bail box outside Arthur Road Jail for the release. The jail officials wait until 5.35 pm for this: Nitin Waychal, Arthur Road Jail Superintendent pic.twitter.com/bV3fz9N7LD — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

The star kid was supposed to walk out of jail today. But, unfortunately, his release papers are still incomplete and Arthur Road jail authorities have said they will not accept any documents after their 5:30 pm deadline for the day. According to NDTV, his 'release order' document should reach the prison's 'bail box' by 5:30 pm today. If it doesn't, he might have to spend another night in the jail, according to rules.

Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde told PTI, "We are prepared with our sureties. We are hoping to get the order copy from the high court today. Once we get it, we will submit it along with all the necessary documents to the special NDPS court." He added, "We hope to do it by this evening itself so that we can get Aryan Khan out of jail."