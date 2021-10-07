Bollywood actor 's son was arrested among others got arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged rave party case on Saturday. The star kid has been sent to NCB custody till October 7 and his name was revealed in the drugs case. On Sunday, Aryan was produced before a court in Mumbai, the sections cited in the NCB's FIR were section 8(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Also Read - From Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan: Times when star kids made their parents immensely proud with their achievements

Amid the investigation and court proceedings, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fans and loved ones are showing their support for the actor and his family. While other netizens trend #SendAryanKhanToJail on Twitter. Aryan Khan's arrest has left the entire nation divided. Netizens trend #SendAryanKhanToJail and #ReleaseAryanKhan on Twitter. Also Read - Minutes after Hrithik Roshan's post, Kangana Ranaut reacts to Aryan Khan's case, 'All mafia pappu coming to his defence'

Take a look at the tweets - Also Read - Hrithik Roshan gives an important life lesson to Aryan Khan in a hard-hitting note; asks him to, 'Own everything he experiences'

A kind request to all SRK fans who live in Mumbai, no matter what the final verdict is today please be there at Mannat❤️?#ReleaseAryanKhan — काली⚡ (@SRKxDevil) October 7, 2021

The amount of misinformation being spread, sensitive documents being leaked has made this into a circus. It is clear that he is being targeted for political reasons. Let the boy come home ??❤️#ReleaseAryanKhan pic.twitter.com/djyltpqZN9 — Devdas (@shahrukhdevdas2) October 7, 2021

A man who has built an empire from nothing is too great for you parasites to pull down. He conquered and will continue to rule. You bloodsuckers are messing with the wrong person. Slowly people will see through the facade. #ReleaseAryanKhan pic.twitter.com/RzuV3vNvn2 — Devdas (@shahrukhdevdas2) October 7, 2021

Pepole support political party like bjp for make money & Doing crime And simple,Common Middle Class Pepole like me Support @iamsrk because he is the best example of hard work & he has achieved Everything by Himself..???#ReleaseAryanKhan — BENGAL-TIGER (SAM) (@Sam12161173) October 7, 2021

#ReleaseAryanKhan only if he’s not guilty & not because his co-celebs & blind fans wishes so. Bollywood has a history of manipulating narratives, & supporting their criminal co-stars in all wrongdoings. No wonder #HrithikRoshan wrote a long poetry to counter #SendAryanKhanToJail pic.twitter.com/UoCeIWyJtD — ?????? (@aka_dpu) October 7, 2021

Aryan you are loved by billions Your patience is incredible..

Just a lil more..you will be wid us #ReleaseAryanKhan pic.twitter.com/AVQVl8oxba — Gargi (SRK) (@JabriFanOfSRK) October 7, 2021

Ek Druggie ka bap Education app ka brand Ambassador keise ho sakta hai ?

Dear @BYJUS Remove SRK from brand Ambassador and appoint @akshaykumar sir #SendAryanKhanToJail pic.twitter.com/PD9POhopoI — Abhishek choudhary (@Abhishe44315521) October 7, 2021

Boycott all those who support people like Aryan Khan and defame officers like Sameer Wankhede sir ?#BoycottBollywood #SendAryanKhanToJail pic.twitter.com/W01vsW1wdK — KIZIE #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput (@Sushantify) October 7, 2021

#SendAryanKhanToJail@NSO365

Sabhi log pe ek hi kanoon hone cahiye

No one is above the law.

This is illegal to take md tablets or to sell it.

Government should take strict action against them#SendAryanKhanToJail pic.twitter.com/PVM3Xz6Gmv — MaNi (@ManishK05572698) October 7, 2021