Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested among others got arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged rave party case on Saturday. The star kid has been sent to NCB custody till October 7 and his name was revealed in the drugs case. On Sunday, Aryan was produced before a court in Mumbai, the sections cited in the NCB's FIR were section 8(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Also Read - From Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan: Times when star kids made their parents immensely proud with their achievements
Amid the investigation and court proceedings, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fans and loved ones are showing their support for the actor and his family. While other netizens trend #SendAryanKhanToJail on Twitter. Aryan Khan's arrest has left the entire nation divided. Netizens trend #SendAryanKhanToJail and #ReleaseAryanKhan on Twitter. Also Read - Minutes after Hrithik Roshan's post, Kangana Ranaut reacts to Aryan Khan's case, 'All mafia pappu coming to his defence'
Take a look at the tweets - Also Read - Hrithik Roshan gives an important life lesson to Aryan Khan in a hard-hitting note; asks him to, 'Own everything he experiences'
