Bollywood superstar 's elder son was arrested by the NCB officials on October 3 in the Mumbai drug case. The star kid was kept in custody for 25 days before granting him bail in Bombay High Court on October 28. Aryan was then released from Mumbai's Arthur Road jail and now his parents Shah Rukh and are constantly looking for a personal bodyguard for their 24-year-old son.

If reports are to be believed then, several private security companies have sent their applications to Red Chillies office for the job of personal security guard for Aryan. After Aryan's release, Shah Rukh has been quite protective about his son and is spending quality time with him. After the news came out that Shah Rukh is looking for a new bodyguard for Aryan, several big companies from Mumbai grabbed this opportunity. A source was quoted by ETimes saying, individuals who have years of experience in handling the security of celebrities and nightclubs have sent their resumes to Shah Rukh's office.

Earlier we had reported that Shah Rukh has been worried about his son's safety and has been looking for a bodyguard as reliable as the one he has, Ravi Singh who is like a family to him. Shah Rukh has now decided that instead of a new person for Aryan, he will let Ravi Singh be in the city.

However, the Khan family has not responded to any applications yet and is still looking out for a bodyguard. Shah Rukh's bodyguard Ravi Singh has been spotted guarding Aryan. Every Friday, Aryan goes to the NCB office to mark his attendance, and Ravi is spotted with him.