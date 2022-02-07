Asha Bhosle shares childhood picture with her late sister Lata Mangeshkar on Instagram; dedicates her song 'Bachpan Ke Din'

The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday due to multi-organ failure at the age of 92. Veteran singer Asha Bhosle recently shared a childhood picture with her late sister and wrote, "Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the. Didi and I" along with a heart emoticon.