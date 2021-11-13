Astrological significance of the insanely costly bull painting in Amitabh Bachchan's home will leave you zapped

The Bachchan family never fails to give us #familygoals. Recently, during Diwali, megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a family picture on social media that went viral in no time. The picture caught the attention of fans who were all praise for them. The picture had Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Agastya Nanda Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in frame. But fans recalled a few old pictures of Amitabh Bachchan and this new one that had one common thing. Yes, we are talking about the big bull painting in the frame. Also Read - 9 Bollywood actors who 'flopped' at leaving a mark in the industry despite their parents being super hit and successful

Everyone was curious to know about the painting. While some prepared hilarious memes out of the picture, others wanted to know the significance and cost of the big painting in Big B's home. Amitabh Bachchan also shared this picture along with a throwback family picture with Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan in frame. Both these pictures had the same bull painting in the background. As per reports in several media portals, the bull painting in Amitabh Bachchan's house is a painting by Manjit Bawa (1941-2008) who was an artist from Dhuri, Punjab. It is being reported that Manjit Bawa drew inspiration from Indian mythology and Sufi philosophy for his work. Majorly, his subjects included figures of dieties like Lord Shiva, Goddess Kali, nature, animals among others. Also Read - Salman Khan-Sangeeta Bijlani, Abhishek Bachchan-Karisma Kapoor and 4 more celeb couples who got engaged but never got married

Manjit Bawa had learnt to play flute and ever since then flute motifs too became a part of his art work. His work got sold all across the world in popular auctions. And can you guys guess the price of the painting in Amitabh Bachchan's house? Well, you will be shocked to know that the bull painting in Amitabh Bachchan's house reportedly costs INR 4 Crores. It does look beautiful though. Also Read - Bob Biswas: Shah Rukh Khan’s production starring Abhishek Bachchan to release directly on ZEE5