Atrangi Re actress Sara Ali Khan shares 10 'simplest ways to her heart', read inside to know more

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan recently shared a throwback post on her Instagram from her holidays and revealed the simplest ways to her heart. She captioned the post as, "Simplest ways to Sara's heart ❤Try to guess my favourite part? ???? The rising sun for an early start? ???? Or making chai like it's an art? #Sunday". Sara shared a series of photos of most loved moments. In the pictures, Sara was seen posing with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, doing yoga in another picture, holding a clapboard of her debut film Kedarnath.
On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Atrangi Re, opposite Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. In the film, Sara will reportedly essay the role of a girl whose idea of the perfect man is Akshay while Dhanush has to compete with her imagination.
