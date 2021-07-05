Atrangi Re actress Sara Ali Khan shares 10 'simplest ways to her heart', read inside to know more

Bollywood actress recently shared a throwback post on her Instagram from her holidays and revealed the simplest ways to her heart. She captioned the post as, “Simplest ways to Sara’s heart ❤Try to guess my favourite part? ???? The rising sun for an early start? ???? Or making chai like it’s an art? #Sunday”. Sara shared a series of photos of most loved moments. In the pictures, Sara was seen posing with her mother and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, doing yoga in another picture, holding a clapboard of her debut film . Also Read - OMG! Did you know Akshay Kumar was REJECTED from an Aamir Khan film for being 'crappy' in the audition?

Take a look at her post Also Read - #Special26: Anupam Kher puts up a Sunday quiz; fans ask for a sequel of the superhit heist film — read tweets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

In another picture, Sara shared a picture of a delicious thali and in the next one, she shared a picture of a swimming pool, a coffee mug, and a book. Also Read - Filhaal 2 teaser: Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon's chemistry and B Praak's melodious voice promise a magical experience yet again

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Atrangi Re, opposite and . In the film, Sara will reportedly essay the role of a girl whose idea of the perfect man is Akshay while Dhanush has to compete with her imagination.