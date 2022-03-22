Attack trailer launch: John Abraham decides to walk in the footsteps of Shah Rukh Khan – here's how

The Attack trailer has certainly met expectations in more ways than one, with a terrific amalgamation of futuristic sci-fi elements and slick action against the backdrop of neatly crafted and more importantly, believable VFX, plus, obviously, a brawny doing what he always does best – pummeling bad guys to a pulp. To launch Attack's trailer today, 22nd March, the film's producer and lead star, John Abraham, along with his two heroines in the movie, and , and also co-producer of Pen Movies, besides the Director, Lakshya Raj Anand, arrived at the prestigious Cinepolis Fun Republic Mall in Andheri West, Mumbai, before a huge media contingent, where they addresses several queries from the press. Also Read - Attack trailer launch: John Abraham calls his super-soldier movie the 'PUBG and Mortal Kombat for today's generation'

Now many of the journalists and paparazzi gathered couldn't help but notice that the Attack poster had Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet's names appear before that of John Abraham. When quizzed about it, the star replied, "It was a conscious decision (to put the actresses' names before his). As a producer my actors are very, very previous to me. And Jacqueline and Rakul are both very previous to me. So, yes, I hope this trend (of putting heroines' names first) catches on."

If one were to jog their memory a bit, then the first big star to do this in Bollywood was , back in 2013 when he had ensured that 's name appeared before his in the credits. Incidentally, just like John, SRK was also the producer of . So, is the brawny hunk following his Pathan costar's footsteps? Well, if he does, they're certainly some amazing footsteps to follow, aren't they? We hope more actors also take a cue from them.

Speaking on why he bet on the script, John Abraham added, "Somebody had told me that Parmanu was the worst script that person had ever read. And the industry has many such examples of good scripts getting rejected. So, I really don't mind taking a bet on such scripts (like Attack)." Attack also stars , and marks yesteryear actor 's return to the big screen after a gap of 4-5 years. The movie is slated to release in theatres on 1st April.