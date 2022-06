’s co-star who played the role of 's father in the film spoke about his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan. Sathyaraj has become a household name as he gained immense popularity with his role of Katappa after . The film became a blockbuster and won hearts with his exceptional performance. The actor revealed that after playing the role of Kattappa fans note his role in 's directorial. Baahubali was released 2 years after Chennai Express. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan tests positive for COVID-19: Worried fans trend 'Get Well Soon SRK' whilst praying for his speedy recovery

Sathyaraj revealed that when the makers had approached him for Chennai Express, but when he when heard the story he felt that it was not that great. He even added saying that he had conveyed the same to Rohit and Shah Rukh Khan. But, Sathyaraj ended up doing Chennai Express as he liked Shah Rukh Khan's acting.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan trailer with director Atlee grabbed everyone's attention. Fans cannot wait to see Shah Rukh Khan create his magic once again after long years. SRK will also be seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and and the movie will release on 25 January 2023. He will also be seen in Dunki alongside .