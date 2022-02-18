Bachchan Pandey, the most awaited trailer of the upcoming film is finally OUT! The Khiladi of Bollywood plays the role of a gangster. The movie also stars and in the main roles. Well, the film is supposed to be an adaptation of the Tamil movie . Actress Kriti will play the role of Myra, who is all set to make a biopic on the life of the gangster but her life gets complicated when she messes it up. The trailer of Bachchhan Paandey left fans in awe of the mass action and comedy in the film. The trailer received a big thumbs up from the fans and they showered praise for Akshay's massy and badass look. Also Read - Bachchhan Paandey Trailer: Akshay Kumar is in roaring form in this mass entertainer loaded with gore and gags

Here's how twitterati reacted -

#BachchhanPaandeyTrailer is a mixture of mass action & comedy. Outstanding masss stuff overloaded#AkshayKumar in pure massy and badass look.#BachchanPandey will have a historic start & even more grand run in the theatres. Can't wait to see theatres getting turned into stadiums. pic.twitter.com/3kn4nYCo0a — Khiladi Aryan? (@Khurafati_Jaat_) February 18, 2022

WHAT A TRAILER... ??? Mass Action, Comedy, Hope the movie is equally good. After a long time, Akshay sir is doing this type of movie... ??? MUJHE BHAI NAHI, GODFATHER BOLTE HAIN ??@akshaykumar #BachchhanPaandeyTrailer pic.twitter.com/KUzt0APXFn — ΠɨL #BachchhanPaandey (@iKHILADIs_Bhakt) February 18, 2022

Bachchhan Paandey is a mixture of mass action & comedy. Outstanding masss stuff overloaded#AkshayKumar in pure massy and badass look. He nailed each scene so easily. Damn the monster laugh ??#BachchhanPaandeyTrailer #BachchhanPaandey pic.twitter.com/CoiVWlrTnJ — Amrit. (@ur_Blowfish) February 18, 2022

One user wrote, 'Mass Action, Comedy, Hope the movie is equally good. After a long time, Akshay sir is doing this type of movie...', while other commented, 'kya tha ye be ?? i can't express my feelings after watching trailer of #BachchhanPaandey should I describe whole trailer in one word it is purely nuclear bomb movie of #AkshayKumar ?? which is on the way to blast on theatre with goosebumps'. Another wrote, 'Bachchan Pandey fire h fire..'.