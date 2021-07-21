Badboyalert Vijay Deverakonda or Kartik Aaryan — whose long and messy hair look do you find sexier? Vote Now

Gone are the days when only heroines used to grab everyone's attention with their beautiful looks and charming personality. But now, actors are also leaving no stones unturned in looking their best and keep experimenting with their looks. Right from donning a new hairstyle to adapting to a new style, these heroes are doing everything to grab your attention.

Actors and both did a photoshoot with celebrity fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani for the calendar of 2021. South actor Vijay also known as the Rowdy star of Tollywood revealed the beast boy look of himself on social media. In the picture, Vijay looks handsome as ever as he flaunted his ripped physique. The actor donned white sando and a pair of denim and was posing on a bike. Vijay's rugged look, his wavy hair adds oomph to his hotness.

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday shared his photo from the Dabboo Ratnani calendar shoot. In the picture, Kartik flaunted his long, messy hair, colored nails, and a tattoo in a black-and-white picture. Kartik captioned the post as, “The Number 1 Shot #DabbooRatnaniCalendar2021.”

Vijay Deverakonda or Kartik Aaryan, tell us which handsome hunk's messy hair did you like more? Vote Now