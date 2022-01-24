Badhaai Do: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar unveil trailer release date in this new poster

The makers of and starrer Badhaai Do recently shared a new poster of their upcoming film and also announced the date of the trailer release. Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao's film is all set for a release on February 4 and fans cannot stay calm now. On Monday, January 24, Bhumi took to social media and shared news about her upcoming film left fans even more excited. The makers will unveil the trailer of Badhaai Do on Tuesday, January 25. Bhumi captioned the post as, “Arre yaar, ab toh ye secret kal out ho jayega ! Kyuki kal aa raha hai hamara trailer aur hum aa rahe hai theatres main. Hey bhagwan, I am very excited.” In the poster, Bhumi and Rajkummar were dressed as bride and groom. The film is helmed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni and bankrolled under the banner of Junglee Pictures. Well, according to the new poster Bhumi and Rajkummar are seem to be keeping a secret from each other. Also Read - After Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas announce arrival of baby, netizens slam writer Taslima Nasreen's 'readymade babies' comment

Check out the post here:

Rajkummar shared the same poster and wrote, 'Kal aa raha hai hamara trailer. Kal Badhaai dena vaise aaj bhi dena chaho toh de sakte ho. #BadhaaiDoInCinemas Can't keep it a secret anymore, Badhaai Do trailer out Tomorrow! #BadhaaiDoInCinemas'.

In Badhai Do, Rajkummar will be essaying the role of a cop in a mahila police thana, while Bhumi will play the role of a PT teacher in the film. Apart from Rajkummar and Bhumi, the film will also feature Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey, Shashi Bhushan, and others in prominent roles.