After getting trolled for demanding a hefty pay for Sita and therefore, getting rejected, we now have reports of meeting the same fate. The film that she has been apparently ousted from is 's Baiju Bawra, which stars as the male lead. According to reports, Deepika asked for an equal pay as Ranveer for the role in the magnum opus. However, Bhansali deemed it easier to part ways with one of his favourite actresses, also his muse, than rather parting with his monies. And with that, all our dreams of watching the miyaan-biwi together for the first time post their marriage in a Bhansali film came crashing down.

However, not all is lost. An industry source privy to the details divulges information to BollywoodLife that makes it appear that reaching to any conclusion about Deepika's exit from the film will be a little immature. The source tells us, "All this while, Bhansali was waiting to lock his male lead for Baiju Bawra. He was in discussion with a few leading men. Likewise, there were a few actresses he was considering for female lead role, and he wanted to lock on someone once the male lead comes on board. Deepika has been one of his favourites ever since he worked with her. But things were discussed as a peripheral level and nothing concrete was sealed. Therefore, they didn't even reach a point where she was locked, where she then asked for a hefty pay and was ousted from the project."

Well, so there you have it. Keep your hopes high, Deepika may still become a part of Baiju Bawra. Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has finally announced his collaboration with Netflix for his yet another ambitious project, HeeraMandi, It will be the first of its kind web series around the life and times of the courtesans of Lahore.