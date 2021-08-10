Baiju Bawra: Is Deepika Padukone really ousted from Sanjay Leela Bhansali film starring Ranveer Singh? Read the truth [Exclusive]

Reports doing the rounds suggest that Deepika Padukone has been ousted from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra for demanding a hefty pay, equal to Ranveer Singh's.