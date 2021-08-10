Baiju Bawra: Is Deepika Padukone really ousted from Sanjay Leela Bhansali film starring Ranveer Singh? Read the truth [Exclusive]
Reports doing the rounds suggest that Deepika Padukone has been ousted from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra for demanding a hefty pay, equal to Ranveer Singh's.
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1