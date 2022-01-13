Baiju Bawra: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to start shooting from this date

Bollywood actors and will be seen together on the big screen once again after the huge success of . Their fans went gaga over their sizzling hot chemistry in the film and were eagerly waiting for them to reunite once again. Well, the actors will be seen in 's Baiju Bawra. Both Ranveer and Alia are currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, a source revealed that the prep work on Baiju Bawra is going on along with the post-production work of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Well, if reports are to be believed then makers of Baiju Bawra will plan to take it on floors by mid-2022. Ranveer and Alia will play lead roles in the films. Moreover, another leading lady will be seen playing a key role in the film. Also Read - NTR 30: Jr NTR drops a huge announcement on the RELEASE of his next movie with Koratala Siva [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Apart from Alia and Ranveer, two more renowned actors will come on board and the casting is in progress. According to the reports, the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was in talks with to play an important role in the period drama, but nothing has been finalized yet. The film will be shot in the next 7 to 8 months. Moreover, the source revealed that the team of Baiju Bawra has already been working on designing grand sets for shooting.

Baiju Bawra will be the fourth collaboration of Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, while it will be Alia's second collaboration with the director. Ranveer and Alia are shooting for their romantic drama film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by . The film also stars , , , Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt in the main roles. The film will release in theatres on February 10, 2023.