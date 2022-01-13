Baiju Bawra: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to start shooting from this date

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be seen together on the big screen once again after the huge success of Gully Boy. The two are currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, but will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra.