Bail or another 4 days in jail for Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan?

Today is a crucial day in 's bail plea. The hearing that started on Wednesday was adjourned and will continue on Thursday. The Special court will hear NCB's arguments for denying bail to Aryan, who has been accused in the drugs case. However, today is a very important day for and , who are desperately waiting to see their son come home. If the star kid doesn't get bail today, it will mean that he will have to spend another 4 nights at least inside the four walls or Arthur Road jail. This is due to the upcoming Dusshera holiday on Friday, followed by the weekend, where procuring a bail and getting Aryan out of Arthur Road jail may be difficult. Considering how strongly NCB has been behind not allowing bail to Aryan and the other accused.

This will only further mount troubles for the star kid. As per earlier reports, Aryan had been surviving only on biscuits and water inside the jail. He was avoiding going to the toilet or bathing and this had the jail staff concerned about his health and hygiene. Also the dozen water bottles he had purchased before entering the jail are now exhausted. BollywoodLife had told readers on Wednesday that Aryan will soon be shifted to the normal cell from his quarantine barrack since his quarantine period as per jail's Covid norms was over.

There has been a confirmation on Thursday morning that Aryan and 5 others have been moved to the normal ward. While in the quarantine cell Aryan had only 7 other inmates with him, the normal ward can hold up to 500 inmates. If the 23-year-old star kid doesn't get bail today, he may have to stay inside the jail for another 4 nights or more. The hearing is underway in the Special court right now. All eyes on the verdict! Will Aryan Khan finally come home today?