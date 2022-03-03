Film producer recently announced his new production venture, Bedhadak. The film will be directed by and will feature Lakshay Lalwani, Shanaya Kapoor, and Gurfateh Pirzada in the main roles. The posters of Bedhadak are out and the actors look quite impressive. Karan shared the news of the upcoming film on his Instagram and introduced Lakshya Lalwani as Karan, Gurfateh Pirzada as Angad, and Shanaya Kapoor as Nimrit in Bedhadak. Within no time, netizens criticized Karan for yet again following his same old tradition of launching the star kids. They took to Twitter and trolled him brutally. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol meet at Mehboob Studios; fans say, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham reunion’

One user wrote, 'So #KaranJohar continues with his tradition of launching star kids i.e #ShanayaKapoor.in #Bedhadak What will #KanganaRanaut say about this alleged "nepotistic decision" as she will see it?', while other one wrote, 'People have moved on towards sensible OTT content, there are no followers now for such pom pom shallow scripts followed up by useless acting skills. Noone is interested in watching a ramp show of star kids.

#bedhadak'.

Here's how netizens reacted to the Bedhadak announcement -

The lack of charm,interest,talent, and expressions in this photo has me wheezing?#bedhadak pic.twitter.com/DCi0HFRsX6 — Tea ? (@Itsmetee7) March 3, 2022

So #KaranJohar continues with his tradition of launching star kids i.e #ShanayaKapoor.in #Bedhadak What will #KanganaRanaut say about this alleged "nepotistic decision" as she will see it? — Anil Merani (@TheBajaoMan) March 3, 2022

#KaranJohar launches another dumb bimbo in Bollywood #ShanayaKapoor who has joined the likes of #JahnviKapoor, #AnanyaPanday Bollywood's standards of great acting comes from superlatively mediocre Alia Bhatt, so, nothing expected from Bollywood now. Let's watch world cinema! — Let's write (@SuperwritingWiz) March 3, 2022

We'll make his film flop very badly so that next time he has no option for bringing only talented actors and actresses #KaranJohar — KR (@KRBR0O0) March 3, 2022

#KaranJohar Bollywood will be finished very soon Courtesy of people who can't think beyond Nepotism Substandard Content. It's something that you just can't change with certain people even after such massive losses.Bollywood will ultimately collapse as better options are available — Bhaskar Agnihotri (@BHASKARAGNIHOT) March 3, 2022

Shanaya will be co-starring with Lakshya and the film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan. Shanaya will be playing the role of Nimrit in the film. As soon as Shanaya made her big debut announcement, celebrities showered her with best wishes. Well with Bedhadak, Karan has introduced two newcomers into the industry. Earlier there were reports that Bedhadak is a love triangle in the rom-com space.