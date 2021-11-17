We are just done with one of the moist awaited Bollywood weddings – that of and Patralekhaa Paul. The two tied the knot on November 15 in Chandigarh. And now, all eyes are on and ’s December do. The couple is said to be tying the knot in Rajasthan, near Jaipur. But while we celebrate the coming together of these celeb couples, there is one more duo that is waiting in the wings to get married. We are talking about Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria. Also Read - After Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s December wedding, these 6 Bollywood couples will make relationship official in 2022

Interestingly, Aadar, who is ’s cousin (also Kareena and Karisma’s) may beat him to reach the aisle first. While there are reports that Ranbir and will be tying the knot next year in April, BollywoodLife had exclusively shared with readers that the RanAlia shaadi will happen around May-June 2022. Also Read - From Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif: Here's why these 5 rumoured Bollywood couples are ruling headlines

But before that, there will be band baaja baarat at the Kapoors for Aadar and Tara. An industry insider reveals, “The two have been extremely fond of each other and they took their time to get to a place where they could finally decide that its times to take the next step. They have arrived at that point now.” Also Read - Tara Sutaria's mom Tina and sister Pia shower love on birthday boy Aadar Jain giving us family vibes

The source further said that the two also took a secret, romantic vacation in Goa recently where they took the final decision to make things official. “They are planning on an early 2022 wedding and yes, it may precede Ranbir-Alia’s wedding,” said the source further.

Well, it is the wedding season and we hope an official announcement comes our way sooner than later. On the work front. Tara is currently promoting her upcoming film Tadap, which also marks the Bollywood debut of ’s son Ahaan Shetty. While Aadar Jain is in talks with an OTT platform for a web original slice-of-life series.