Bell Bottom trailer: Netizens hail Akshay Kumar's patriotic spy film; say 'Khiladi is coming to revive cinemas' – view tweets

One of the most anticipated films of the year - Bell Bottom's trailer is finally out. Starring Akshay Kumar as a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent is all set to win your hearts with his astonishing moves. The film that is set in the 1980s, is slated for a theatrical release on August 19. In the trailer, Akshay’s character plays the role of an undercover agent and his codename is 'Bellbottom'. After the plane is hijacked and lands in Amritsar, Akshay's character is brought in to save everyone from the seventh hijacking incident. Actress Vaani Kapoor plays his wife while Huma Qureshi plays the role of his team member. Also Read - Bhuj the Pride of India trailer 2: The latest sneak-peek into Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt's war epic reveals several new pulsating scenes, plus a glimpse of Indira Gandhi
Well, as soon as the trailer was out, netizens could not hold their excitement back and started trending #AkshayKumar on Twitter. Not just Bollywood celebrities but Akshay's fans poured in lots of love for his upcoming movie. Also Read - RRR: Makers of Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer share an exciting update about the film and it will make all movie buffs jump with joy
