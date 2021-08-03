Bell Bottom trailer: Netizens hail Akshay Kumar's patriotic spy film; say 'Khiladi is coming to revive cinemas' – view tweets

One of the most anticipated films of the year - Bell Bottom's trailer is finally out. Starring as a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent is all set to win your hearts with his astonishing moves. The film that is set in the 1980s, is slated for a theatrical release on August 19. In the trailer, Akshay’s character plays the role of an undercover agent and his codename is 'Bellbottom'. After the plane is hijacked and lands in Amritsar, Akshay's character is brought in to save everyone from the seventh hijacking incident. Actress plays his wife while plays the role of his team member. Also Read - Bhuj the Pride of India trailer 2: The latest sneak-peek into Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt's war epic reveals several new pulsating scenes, plus a glimpse of Indira Gandhi

Well, as soon as the trailer was out, netizens could not hold their excitement back and started trending #AkshayKumar on Twitter. Not just Bollywood celebrities but Akshay's fans poured in lots of love for his upcoming movie.

Congratulations Akki. The trailer of Bell Bottom is terrific. I’m so glad you are taking the lead in making it a theatrical release. With you in this endeavour. Always stay ahead.?@akshaykumar #BellBottom#BellBottomTrailerhttps://t.co/kFmQcr057v — (@ajaydevgn) August 3, 2021

Leading with example !

Let the box office registers ring !!!!

Go for it Team #BellBottom#BellBottomTrailer https://t.co/aZvyn128kL — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 3, 2021

#BellBottomTrailer Getting Awesome fabulous Response from social Networking sites . It looks clear winner at stealing millions of hearts.#BellBottom

AkkiWood Is Coming @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/y9RnuE8Zvs — Sandeep Pathak ? (@PathakAKWarrior) August 3, 2021

What A Trailer ! Pure Goosebumps ?

Is Coming To Revive Cinemas

GET READY FOR THE DHAMAKA !@akshaykumar // #AkshayKumar #BellBottom #BellBottomTrailer — Dᴀᴍᴏɴ Sᴀʟᴠᴀᴛᴏʀᴇ ? (@Akshay_Brigade) August 3, 2021

A Bollywood action thriller, on the BIG SCREEN in 3D.... Here's the official trailer of #BellBottom. As #AkshayKumar says, it's not over, till it's over ;) In cinema's on August 19, 2021.https://t.co/yiEtKej0We — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) August 3, 2021

3:29 minutes long trailer and you can't assume what is going to happen. This is what we call a 'Perfect Trailer'. @akshaykumar is going to deliver another masterpiece for sure. This is looking an amazing thriller. Hope to see this in theaters. #BellBottomTrailer #BellBottom pic.twitter.com/yE4NyhxRea — ???????? ???? ??????? (@nrcexe) August 3, 2021